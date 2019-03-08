Verulam Cycling Club host hugely successful event as children emulate their World Championship heroes

Verulam Cycling Club held their own mini World Championship at the Marlborough Club. Archant

Verulam Cycling Club joined in a national initiative to get as many children as possible on their bikes and emulating their heroes battling it out for the World Championships over the roads of Yorkshire and Harrogate.

The championships are being held in Britain for the first time since 1982 and Verulam's event at the Marlborough Club gave children a taste of the thrill of racing in a series of fun events from balance bike rides to competitive cyclo-cross.

Working in partnership with triathlon club Tri-Force Juniors, it was the club's biggest kids event to date with over 100 children taking part.

Verulam's Davinder Bhatia said: "The children learnt new cycling skills while having fun doing different challenges and racing their bikes and many kids and parents wanted to do more.

"We finished one hour later than scheduled.

"Everyone really enjoyed it and would like to see it happen again. It was a great day out."