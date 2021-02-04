Tributes pour in for 'legendary' St Albans City kit-man John Feneley

Published: 11:41 AM February 4, 2021

Tributes have been paid to St Albans City's kit manager John Feneley, pictured in 2014 with Ram Marwa. - Credit: LEIGH PAGE

Tributes have flooded in after the death of long-serving St Albans City kit manager John Feneley.

Fenners, as he was known, held the role for 27 years before finally standing down in March.

He also served Baldock Town with distinction.

The announcement from the club said: "In that time he became a club stalwart. He always had a story to tell in the changing room and always had a smile and an opinion to share that was warmly received by all.

"Every player, staff member and supporter that came into contact with John over the years will remember him with fondness and he will be greatly missed by all here at Clarence Park.

"Our thoughts go out to John’s family and friends at this very sad time."

Others took to social media to express their sorrow.

Lee Allinson, Saints' former assistant manager and son of boss Ian, said: "What a legend of a man John was. I've known him since I was a kid. Really sad news. RIP."

City defender Tom Bender, currently the club's longest-serving player, said: "What a man. Always so nice to my family, especially my kids. Going to miss tormenting and winding him up every week.

"Also going to miss him strolling through team talks deaf as a lamppost, oblivious to Ian [Allinson] shouting. We’ll all miss you Fenners. Rest easy mate."

James Comley, a veteran of 154 City games, said: "Rest up Fenners. It was always a pleasure having a laugh with you."

Another ex-City man, JJ O'Donnell, who now plays for Gateshead, said: "Very sad hearing this. John was a really good person. He loved St Albans City and loved the changing room on a match day as much as anyone.

"He greatly helped me settle in to the club when I joined at 17. RIP John."

Shaun Lucien meanwhile, now at Hendon after two seasons at Clarence Park, simply said: "Ahh what a man. A true gent and absolute legend. RIP Fenners."