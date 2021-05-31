Tri-Force claim Hertfordshire Triathlon Championship

Published: 6:30 PM May 31, 2021

Tri-Force have been crowned the club triathlon champions of Hertfordshire.

The event was held at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City and organised by Harpenden-based Active Training World.

It offered both sprint and standard distance, the latter comprising of a 1,500-metre swim followed by a 38k cycle ride and 10k run.

And with over 200 athletes taking part and measures in place to maintain social distancing, Tri-Force, who use various locations across the district to train, came out on top.

Chairman Simon Perkins said “We had 20 members racing and they all put in some fantastic times to help the team to success, which is a testament to the efforts that we have put into keeping our members fit and active over lockdown."

The individual winners were Neil Morrison and Cheryl Keen for the sprint event and Henry Moore and Madeleine Henderson for the standard distance.

Four from the club claimed first place in their respective age groups. Emily Taylor won the Female 40-44 and Julianne Nightingale the 50-54 group.

For the men Chris Brown took the 45-49 category and Richard Craddock the 60-64.