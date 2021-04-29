News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Townsend Bowls Club open up season with two competitive games

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:00 PM April 29, 2021   
Councillor Annie Brewster bowls on Townsend Bowls Club's official opening day.

Councillor Annie Brewster bowls on Townsend Bowls Club's official opening day. - Credit: TOWNSEND BC

It was a very busy first week at Townsend Bowls Club with two tournaments taking place.

The numbers of participants were limited to 24 in each instance in order to ensure adequate social distancing and to respect all other COVID-19 protocols.  

The first matchup saw a president's select team scrape home by 66 shots to 63 against the past captain's side.

The president was back in action leading his troops in the second fixture of the week.

Councillor Annie Brewster was at Townsend Bowls Club's official opening day

Councillor Annie Brewster was at Townsend Bowls Club's official opening day. - Credit: TOWNSEND BC

But under beautiful skies and with gorgeous weather the president's team failed to make it a double, narrowly being pipped by 69 shots to 66. 

It was noticeable that in both fixtures there was a good smattering of new bowlers, some who have only played for a week or so, but they all performed well, much to the pleasure of the coaches who had spent time ensuring that the basics were in place.

But the club are not resting on their laurels and should anyone wish to try their hand at the accessible sport, give them a ring on 01727 852 361. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Charter Market rebellion over contracts and gazebos
  2. 2 Neighbours heartbroken over plans to fell cedar tree
  3. 3 St Albans named among England's prime property hotspots
  1. 4 BLM condemns Facebook group for racist figurines sale
  2. 5 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  3. 6 Daisy Cooper opens new school playground
  4. 7 Eight premises licences sought for festival site
  5. 8 Teen suicide prevention charity appoints first ambassador
  6. 9 Events licence granted to Harpenden secondary school
  7. 10 Harpenden secondary school seeks licence for events
Bowls
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arc and Arc plaque commemorating the Duke of Somerset in St Peter's Street.

Where the 1455 Battle of St Albans took place in today's city

Dr John Morewood

Logo Icon
The First Battle of St Albans is on a new stamp.

Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Rifle at the ready, Chris Richards in the World War One trench built in the garden of his St Albans home.

Heritage

University student digs WWI trench in St Albans garden for film project

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Confetti cannons to celebrate 50th birthday at Prae Wood School 

Confetti cannons released at primary school 50th birthday

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus