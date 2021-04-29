Townsend Bowls Club open up season with two competitive games

Published: 7:00 PM April 29, 2021

It was a very busy first week at Townsend Bowls Club with two tournaments taking place.

The numbers of participants were limited to 24 in each instance in order to ensure adequate social distancing and to respect all other COVID-19 protocols.

The first matchup saw a president's select team scrape home by 66 shots to 63 against the past captain's side.

The president was back in action leading his troops in the second fixture of the week.

Councillor Annie Brewster was at Townsend Bowls Club's official opening day. - Credit: TOWNSEND BC

But under beautiful skies and with gorgeous weather the president's team failed to make it a double, narrowly being pipped by 69 shots to 66.

It was noticeable that in both fixtures there was a good smattering of new bowlers, some who have only played for a week or so, but they all performed well, much to the pleasure of the coaches who had spent time ensuring that the basics were in place.

But the club are not resting on their laurels and should anyone wish to try their hand at the accessible sport, give them a ring on 01727 852 361.