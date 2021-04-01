News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Townsend Bowls Club opening their doors with all new members welcome

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:00 AM April 1, 2021   
Townsend Bowls Club club photo in 2019

Townsend Bowls Club are excited about the return of the sport after lockdown. - Credit: TOWNSEND BC

Townsend Bowls Club are hoping to attract some new faces fed up with lockdown and ready to try their hand at a new sport.

The club, based at Waverley Road in St Albans next to Townsend Tennis Club, will open its doors on April 10 for a new season and will offer guidance and tuition to all newcomers from then on.

A spokesman for the club said: "Our green is generally considered to be one of the best in the county and our clubhouse and facilities are equally exceptional.

"We have two highly experienced county coaches who will be happy to advise and help turn you from novice into competent bowler in double quick time.

"All you need to bring is a pair of flat-soled shoes or trainers. We will provide the rest.

"And although COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to relax, we will,  of course, be respecting all prevailing guidance."

For more information go to www.townsendbowlsclub.co.uk or the club's Facebook page.

To book an introductory session call 01727 852361.   

Bowls

