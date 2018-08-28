Advanced search

Touring Australians enjoy good times at St Albans Hockey Club

PUBLISHED: 08:56 16 January 2019

St Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

St Albans Hockey Club are used to welcoming touring sides to their Oaklands base but not many of them have travelled from as far as the latest group.

St Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The Australian Wanderers brought three junior teams over to play the hosts, U16 and U18 girls and U17 boys.

They are a sports tour company with the young people coming from all over Australia, meeting up for the first time in Singapore.

They have been touring England with the next stop Holland as part of a 19-day trip.

The 40 young people were all hosted by families from the St Albans club and were able to sample the sights and life of the city.

St Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

A club spokeswoman said: “The games were played in great spirit with the Aussies coming out top in all matches despite the best efforts of the Tangerines’ teenagers.

“There was lots of skill on display from both sides and it was a great experience for everyone involved.”

Touring Australians enjoy good times at St Albans Hockey Club

St Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

