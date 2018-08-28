Herts Cricket League: Tough start for Harpenden after release of the 2019 cricket fixtures

Harpenden open their 2019 Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League season against play-off champions Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden have been handed a tough start to their 2019 Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division campaign after the release of the fixtures.

The Common-based side, who had to survive a relegation play-off to retain their place in the top flight, will host three-time play-off champions Welwyn Garden City on May 11.

Radlett meanwhile will be looking to get back into the play-offs after missing out last year. They start at home to North Mymms who finished the league season in second.

Following their promotion Shenley Village will go to Hemel Hempstead Town on day one in the second-tier Championship while Old Albanian begin their Division One season with a home derby against Harpenden 2nds.

St Albans are also at home in Division Two A, against Stevenage, while Redbourn’s championship-winning team host Northwood in Division Two B.

Division Three B begins Wheathampstead at home to Potters Bar 2nds while Sandridge and Flamstead are both away on the opening day in Division Four, with the former going to Knebworth Park 2nds in the A division and Flamstead heading to Ampthill Town 2nds in the B.

Division Five A will open with a derby for London Colney, as they host St Albans 2nds, while Frogmore are at home to Hertford 3rds.

Greenwood Park’s title-winning season last year means they start one division higher up with a trip to Pirton in Seven A.

And fellow title winners Harpenden Dolphins begin their new season at home to near neighbours Wheathampstead 2nds.