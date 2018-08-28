Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts Cricket League: Tough start for Harpenden after release of the 2019 cricket fixtures

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 January 2019

Harpenden open their 2019 Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League season against play-off champions Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden open their 2019 Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League season against play-off champions Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden have been handed a tough start to their 2019 Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division campaign after the release of the fixtures.

The Common-based side, who had to survive a relegation play-off to retain their place in the top flight, will host three-time play-off champions Welwyn Garden City on May 11.

Radlett meanwhile will be looking to get back into the play-offs after missing out last year. They start at home to North Mymms who finished the league season in second.

Following their promotion Shenley Village will go to Hemel Hempstead Town on day one in the second-tier Championship while Old Albanian begin their Division One season with a home derby against Harpenden 2nds.

St Albans are also at home in Division Two A, against Stevenage, while Redbourn’s championship-winning team host Northwood in Division Two B.

Division Three B begins Wheathampstead at home to Potters Bar 2nds while Sandridge and Flamstead are both away on the opening day in Division Four, with the former going to Knebworth Park 2nds in the A division and Flamstead heading to Ampthill Town 2nds in the B.

Division Five A will open with a derby for London Colney, as they host St Albans 2nds, while Frogmore are at home to Hertford 3rds.

Greenwood Park’s title-winning season last year means they start one division higher up with a trip to Pirton in Seven A.

And fellow title winners Harpenden Dolphins begin their new season at home to near neighbours Wheathampstead 2nds.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

What is this animal? See clearer pictures of the supposed ‘St Albans big cat’ which could help decipher mystery

This animal was snapped in Grange Street, St Albans. Does it hold the key to the supposed Big Cat mystery?

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

Is this the St Albans Big Cat in Hall Place Gardens? Picture: Sara

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Cricket League: Tough start for Harpenden after release of the 2019 cricket fixtures

Harpenden open their 2019 Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League season against play-off champions Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Watch a deer being rescued from netting in Wheathampstead

Nathan Sinfield helped to rescue a deer in Wheathampstead. Picture: Nathan Sinfield

Food, films, forums and festivals - what’s coming up in 2019

UK's Strongest Man 2018.

Tom Martin of Verulam Reallymoving keeps his eyes firmly on podium place in Eastern Region League

Verulam Reallymoving's Tom Martin. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Gas escape causes emergency road closure near Harpenden town centre

Milton Road, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists