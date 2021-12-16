St Albans basketball's Tor Freeman wins national young coach of the year award

Young Coach of the Year Tor Freeman leads a team-talk with his St Albans Wolves side. - Credit: ST ALBANS WOLVES

St Albans Wolves U16 girls' coach Tor Freeman has won the Young Coach of the Year category at the UK Coaching Awards.

The 22-year-old picked up the prize at a ceremony in Leeds, beating off 25 other candidates including Team GB gymnastics coach Scott Hann who helped Max Whitlock to multiple Olympic medals.

Freeman is in his third year with the Oaklands College-based club, stepping up from U14 to U16 this year, with his side enjoyed a successful season so far.

Tor Freeman in action for St Albans Wolves. - Credit: ST ALBANS WOLVES

He said: "It was a great feeling to win the award especially considering the calibre of the other finalists.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone at Wolves for the continuous support they provide which allows me to focus upon coaching the girls."

Wolves' secretary Dave Ryan added: "Tor's been a breath of fresh air since he arrived at the club.

"He's been fantastic will all the age groups and is a big part of the reason we got to play a decent amount of games last season.

"That fact that the girls were so pleased when we won the award speaks volumes, his enthusiasm shows through every time he coaches."