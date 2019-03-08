Top honours for St Albans Masters Swimming Club at Herts County Championship

St Albans Masters Swimming Club won the County Championship. Archant

St Albans Masters Swimming Club took the top honours at the Herts Master Championship in Borehamwood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Irvine and Richard Sumner of St Albans Masters Swimming Club hold the winners cup at the County Championship. Jordan Irvine and Richard Sumner of St Albans Masters Swimming Club hold the winners cup at the County Championship.

Of the 10 club’s that took part STAM had the strongest contingent and they made that count as they landed the Winners Cup.

In total 23 from the club took part with Jordan Irvine the youngest at 21 upto the most senior, Richard Sumner at 72.

Some of the team are ex Olympians and British Internationals, and some are new to competitive swimming, having only started in the last two or three years.

They all train together four nights a week at either Westminster Lodge or St Albans School.

The start of the women's 50m breaststroke at the County Championships in Borhamwood. The start of the women's 50m breaststroke at the County Championships in Borhamwood.

A spokeswoman said: “The evening was full of close competitive races and our thanks go to all the officials who organised and ran the event.”

For more information go to the club’s facebook page or follow @STAMswimming on Twitter.