Top honours for St Albans Masters Swimming Club at Herts County Championship
PUBLISHED: 06:54 17 March 2019
Archant
St Albans Masters Swimming Club took the top honours at the Herts Master Championship in Borehamwood.
Of the 10 club’s that took part STAM had the strongest contingent and they made that count as they landed the Winners Cup.
In total 23 from the club took part with Jordan Irvine the youngest at 21 upto the most senior, Richard Sumner at 72.
Some of the team are ex Olympians and British Internationals, and some are new to competitive swimming, having only started in the last two or three years.
They all train together four nights a week at either Westminster Lodge or St Albans School.
A spokeswoman said: “The evening was full of close competitive races and our thanks go to all the officials who organised and ran the event.”
For more information go to the club’s facebook page or follow @STAMswimming on Twitter.