Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Toon set to face blackout as Oaklands Wolves gear up for another step towards the play-offs

PUBLISHED: 11:09 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 27 February 2019

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves are calling on the people of Hertfordshire to help them secure a place in the WBBL play-offs.

Five wins from their last six championship games, including the most recent success - a 76-52 win at Cardiff Met Archers, have moved the St Albans-based side into the eighth and final qualifying place.

And they are running a special ‘blackout’ promotion for Saturday’s contest against Newcastle Eagles to help boost the crowd.

Anybody wearing black will get in for just £1.

The victory in Wales saw Roya Rustamzada in fine form, picking up 16 points as well as seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Head coach Lee Ryan said: “We were back to form in what was the first of a number of must win games for us.

“Our fourth quarter performance showed how switched on we can be when needed, we will have to replicate that level consistently for the remainder of the season.”

Tip off at the Oaklands Sportszone on Saturday is at 3.45pm.

Most Read

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

Most Read

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami: “I refuse to play political games” on Brexit

Bim Afolami at the interview with reporter Franki Berry. Picture: Archant

Toon set to face blackout as Oaklands Wolves gear up for another step towards the play-offs

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

St Albans Centurions on the lookout for new players as junior section gets set to expand

St Albans Centurions are looking to expand their junior section for this season.

Friendly Fires announced as Standon Calling Festival 2019 special guests

St Albans band Friendly Fires will play Standon Calling Festival in Hertfordshire. Picture: supplied by Zeitgeist
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists