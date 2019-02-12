Toon set to face blackout as Oaklands Wolves gear up for another step towards the play-offs

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves are calling on the people of Hertfordshire to help them secure a place in the WBBL play-offs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five wins from their last six championship games, including the most recent success - a 76-52 win at Cardiff Met Archers, have moved the St Albans-based side into the eighth and final qualifying place.

And they are running a special ‘blackout’ promotion for Saturday’s contest against Newcastle Eagles to help boost the crowd.

Anybody wearing black will get in for just £1.

The victory in Wales saw Roya Rustamzada in fine form, picking up 16 points as well as seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Head coach Lee Ryan said: “We were back to form in what was the first of a number of must win games for us.

“Our fourth quarter performance showed how switched on we can be when needed, we will have to replicate that level consistently for the remainder of the season.”

Tip off at the Oaklands Sportszone on Saturday is at 3.45pm.