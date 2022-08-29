Big smiles from the boss as Devante Stanley leads Saints to victory

Match reaction

Ian Allinson was full of admiration for Devante Stanley after scoring the first for St Albans City at Tonbridge Angels. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Ian Allinson reserved special praise for Devante Stanley after the full-back scored the first for St Albans City in the win at Tonbridge Angels.

It was his first goal for the club but it was the fact that it came a year to the day, and on the same ground, where he suffered a double leg break, an injury which kept him out for the season and at one point threatened his career.

"I’m so pleased for that kid," said the City boss. "To do what he has done [coming back] and scoring the goal.

"But he was out on his feet too. His groin was tender, his calves are tender and we thought about taking him off at half-time but for him to continue during the game was great.

"He’s probably still another three or four games away from full fitness."

The 2-1 success, clinched thanks to Chez Isaac's first for the club nine minutes from time, made it three games away from home without defeat, two of them with victories.

It is a complete contrast to the home form which has seen just two points and no goals from the three matches.

That is down to the way people set up against them according to the gaffer.

Allinson said: "We could and should have beaten Hungerford and Taunton and we would be in an entirely different position than we are now.

"We enjoy it on the road because teams come at us.

"Taunton come on Saturday and put nine behind the ball and we struggled to break them down.

"Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to turn games around but this was a tough game.

"The boys looked out on their feet at times but we dug in and that’s all I can ask.

"We played a lot of good football but we didn’t put them under any massive pressure.

"Our best chances came late on when they were chasing the game.

"We’re still a little bit short in the firepower, we’re missing [Mitchell Weiss’s] pace in behind but I can’t criticise the boys.

"We’re marching our way through it and it is not ideal but the boys have been outstanding."