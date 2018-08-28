Tom Martin of Verulam Reallymoving keeps his eyes firmly on podium place in Eastern Region League

Whilst most people were relaxing over the holiday period, Verulam Reallymoving were hard at work.

Cyclo-cross specialist Tom Martin was fifth junior and 11th senior at the Eastern League Cyclo-cross Series at Writtle College despite his chain coming off.

Martin said “l didn’t like the course at first but got into it later in the race. I’m in a battle now for third place overall and if I get a half decent result next week I will get it.”

At the same event John Jones celebrated another podium with third in the V50 race and Liz McKie took fifth place in the vet women.

Meanwhile, in road racing, the team had early season success at Hillingdon.

Chris Burns took second on his debut for the team while fellow new boy Steve Dunn was 10th.

Rachel Dunn, in her second season, was also second in her race and the trio followed that up with second, fourth and fifth at Lee Valley.