End of an era as Tom Bender departs St Albans City

Tom Bender has left St Albans City after more than six years and 250 appearances. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Tom Bender's time at St Albans City is over after more than six years.

The defender, who originally joined in November 2015, making his debut in the FA Trophy defeat at Lowestoft Town that signalled the end of the Jimmy Gray and Graham Golds era, had been talking to the club about extending his stay but will now depart Clarence Park.

In total he made 250 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, and was known for his committed displays, an attribute that won him huge respect from the terraces.

He was named the fans' player of the season, as well as players' player, at the end of the 2016-2017 campaign and the following year lifted the young Saints’ player.

Speaking on the club website, manager Ian Allinson said: "It’s a sad loss losing Tom, who has been a loyal member of my playing staff over the last six and a half years.

"I’d like to thank him for his time with the football club and wish him well in the future."