News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

End of an era as Tom Bender departs St Albans City

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:03 AM July 20, 2022
Tom Bender has left St Albans City after more than six years and 250 appearances.

Tom Bender has left St Albans City after more than six years and 250 appearances. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Tom Bender's time at St Albans City is over after more than six years.

The defender, who originally joined in November 2015, making his debut in the FA Trophy defeat at Lowestoft Town that signalled the end of the Jimmy Gray and Graham Golds era, had been talking to the club about extending his stay but will now depart Clarence Park.

In total he made 250 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, and was known for his committed displays, an attribute that won him huge respect from the terraces.

He was named the fans' player of the season, as well as players' player, at the end of the 2016-2017 campaign and the following year lifted the young Saints’ player.

Speaking on the club website, manager Ian Allinson said: "It’s a sad loss losing Tom, who has been a loyal member of my playing staff over the last six and a half years.

"I’d like to thank him for his time with the football club and wish him well in the future."

St Albans City FC
Football
Non-League Football
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A man in a blue Nike hoodie.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police release images following St Albans burglary

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Saúl Balogh Jones and his mother Sonia.

Remembering much-loved St Albans schoolboy Saúl

Laura Bill

person
A London Northwestern train at a station.

Train line closed between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Lime Tree Place, where the suspected gunman was seen.

'Gunman' quizzed after incident in St Albans street

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon