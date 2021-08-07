News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Bronze caps wonderful Olympic Games for former Oaklands College student Daryll Neita

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:12 AM August 7, 2021   
Great Britain's Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, and Dina Asher-Smith after winning bronze in the 4x100m relay

Great Britain's Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, and Dina Asher-Smith after winning bronze in the 4x100m relay final at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. - Credit: JOE GIDDENS/PA

It has been a stunning Olympic Games for former Oaklands College student Daryll Neita as she guided GB to a bronze in the 4x100m relay. 

She ran the final leg at Tokyo 2020 and was delighted at how the Games as a whole had gone for her.

She said: "I was just patiently waiting to see Dina and she came flying into me as she would.

"I just did my best to bring it home for the girls and honestly we’ve worked so hard as a team, this medal means a lot to us, we’ve been through so much.

"I’m just super happy, it’s been an amazing Championships for me personally – first sub 11, made the Olympic final, now coming home with a bronze medal, I can’t really complain."

Great Britain's Jodie Williams finishes sixth in the 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Great Britain's Jodie Williams finishes sixth in the 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Credit: JOE GIDDENS/PA

The goal of a medal was not fulfilled by Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams as she came sixth in the 400m final but she admitted that pride would probably get the better of disappointment sooner rather than later.

The 27-year-old said: "I went for it. I risked it, went out strong and I just didn’t have the legs in the end. This is my first ever final, first year doing the event, I was close.

"Right now I’m upset, but I think in hindsight I’ll be very proud of myself. Just making this final alone, in a new event, like I said before I’ve only run four 400s before this year, I stepped up this year and medalled indoors, and now I’m an Olympic finalist with two back-to-back 49s.

"I’ve pulled a performance out of the bag when it matters most every time, right now I’m just gutted that it wasn’t enough to get that medal that would have been just such a nice end to such a great season, but I really can’t be upset."

She is convinced though that the experience though will not only benefit her and her team-mates in the future, but others as well.

Williams said: "It’s been amazing, for us all to be here is so good. We’ve all been through a lot together here.

"Nobody knew if the Games would go ahead, it was obviously postponed for a year, so mentally it’s been tough, and to see the performances coming out of this has been incredibly inspiring for me.

"To see so many people doing well, it’s been amazing."

Olympics
St Albans News

