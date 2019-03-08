Advanced search

Verulam Reallymoving celebrate wins for young and old alike

PUBLISHED: 09:53 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 12 June 2019

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen takes the win at Lee Valley.

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen takes the win at Lee Valley.

There were wins for young and old alike as Verulam Reallymoving celebrated a fine week.

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen leads the field out on his way to victory at Lee Valley.Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen leads the field out on his way to victory at Lee Valley.

The youngsters led the way with two successes coming courtesy of Jamie Maxen and Beth Watson.

Maxen took the U16 race at round seven of the East London Youth Circuit Series while Watson was leaving them in her wake at round six of the National Bowl Midweek Youth Racing League in Milton Keynes.

Verulam Reallymoving's Jared Millar.Verulam Reallymoving's Jared Millar.

Jared Millar completed the victories in League of Veteran Racing Cyclists race at Hog Hill.

Maxen said: "I was happily in the pack saving energy and racing well but with two laps to go I jumped onto Harry Ives' wheel up the road and solo attacked off the front before the field caught up.

Verulam Cycling Club are once again helping to host the Fete du Velo at Redbourn.Verulam Cycling Club are once again helping to host the Fete du Velo at Redbourn.

"I then kept a decent gap from the pack to the finish and won. It was a 30-strong field with quite a few decent riders"

The race team's parent club, Verulam, are once again helping to host the Fete du Velo at Rebourn.

The all-day event will be held on Sunday, June 30.

