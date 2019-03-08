Verulam Reallymoving celebrate wins for young and old alike
There were wins for young and old alike as Verulam Reallymoving celebrated a fine week.
The youngsters led the way with two successes coming courtesy of Jamie Maxen and Beth Watson.
Maxen took the U16 race at round seven of the East London Youth Circuit Series while Watson was leaving them in her wake at round six of the National Bowl Midweek Youth Racing League in Milton Keynes.
Jared Millar completed the victories in League of Veteran Racing Cyclists race at Hog Hill.
Maxen said: "I was happily in the pack saving energy and racing well but with two laps to go I jumped onto Harry Ives' wheel up the road and solo attacked off the front before the field caught up.
"I then kept a decent gap from the pack to the finish and won. It was a 30-strong field with quite a few decent riders"
The race team's parent club, Verulam, are once again helping to host the Fete du Velo at Rebourn.
The all-day event will be held on Sunday, June 30.