Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 April 2020

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

Q7: What year did James Anderson make his Test debut for England? Picture:STEVEN PASTON/PAQ7: What year did James Anderson make his Test debut for England? Picture:STEVEN PASTON/PA

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall.

1. Who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final?

2. What year was the Dutch Grand Prix last staged?

3. Which country is scheduled to stage the 2022 Ryder Cup?

4. Which are the only two countries to win back to back football World Cups?

5. Who won Great Britain’s first medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics?

6. Which QPR player was sent off during Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 Premier League title-clinching win in 2012?

Q9. Who took over as Tyson Furys trainer for his latest fight against Deontay Wilder? Picture: DANNY LOOQ9. Who took over as Tyson Furys trainer for his latest fight against Deontay Wilder? Picture: DANNY LOO

7. What year did James Anderson make his Test debut for England?

8. Who will take over as Leicester Tigers’ head coach on July 1?

9. Who took over as Tyson Fury’s trainer for his latest fight against Deontay Wilder?

10. Who saved the shoot-out penalty that completed Liverpool’s comeback Champions League final win against AC Milan in 2005?

11. Which Belgian did Andy Murray beat to clinch Great Britain’s first Davis Cup final win since 1936?

12. Who was the last non-British winner of the World Snooker Championship?

13. Who is head coach of Super League outfit Hull KR?

Q11. Which Belgian did Andy Murray beat to clinch Great Britains first Davis Cup final win since 1936? Picture:STEVEN PASTON/PAQ11. Which Belgian did Andy Murray beat to clinch Great Britains first Davis Cup final win since 1936? Picture:STEVEN PASTON/PA

14. Who was England’s first T20 cricket captain?

15. Which driver will partner George Russell at Williams for the yet to start 2020 F1 season?

16. Who is the most expensive signing in football history?

17. What is the name of Dina Asher-Smith’s coach?

18. Who is the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France?

19. Who did Fallon Sherrock beat to become the first female to win a match at the PDC World Championships?

20. Who captained South Africa to their 2019 World Cup final win over England in Japan?

Q15. Which driver will partner George Russell at Williams for the yet to start 2020 F1 season? Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAQ15. Which driver will partner George Russell at Williams for the yet to start 2020 F1 season? Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

21. Who won a shooting gold for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics?

22. What year were Sunderland relegated from the Premier League?

23. Which New Zealand batsmen was run out by Jos Buttler to clinch England’s 2019 World Cup final win?

24. Who scored in the final second to give England a 52-51 gold medal-clinching victory over Australia at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games?

25. Who was the last non European driver to win the F1 drivers’ title?

Q17. What is the name of Dina Asher-Smiths coach? Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PAQ17. What is the name of Dina Asher-Smiths coach? Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Q19. Who did Fallon Sherrock beat to become the first female to win a match at the PDC World Championships?Picture:STEVEN PASTON/PAQ19. Who did Fallon Sherrock beat to become the first female to win a match at the PDC World Championships?Picture:STEVEN PASTON/PA

Q23. Which New Zealand batsmen was run out by Jos Buttler to clinch Englands 2019 World Cup final win? Picture: NICK POTTS/PAQ23. Which New Zealand batsmen was run out by Jos Buttler to clinch Englands 2019 World Cup final win? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Answers: 1. Eder; 2. 1985; 3. Italy; 4. Italy and Brazil; 5. Dom Parsons (skeleton); 6. Joey Barton; 7. 2003 (v Zimbabwe); 8. Steve Borthwick; 9 Javan Steward; 10. Jerzy Dudek; 11. David Goffin; 12 Neil Robertson (Australia, 2010); 13. Tony Smith; 14. Michael Vaughan (2005-07); 15. Nicholas Latifi; 16. Neymar (£198m, Barcelona to PSG); 17. John Blackie; 18. Bernard Hinault (1985); 19. Ted Evetts; 20. Siya Kolisi; 21. Peter Wilson; 22. 2017; 23. Martin Guptill; 24. Helen Housby; 25. Jacques Villeneuve (Canada).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Most Read

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans author’s advice on creating next generation of bookworms

St Albans author Alex Johnson wants to encourage a lifelong love of reading.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Herts police warn dangerous drivers they are risking key workers’ lives during coronavirus lockdown

Police are warning motorists not to speed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Herts County Council meetings to continue virtually

A special cabinet panel meeting was held by Herts County Council on Friday, April 17. Picture: HCC.

Coronavirus threatens to kill off Herts HIV charity within weeks

Iain Murtagh outside The Crescent with retired GP Michael Jameson and actor John Sessions.
Drive 24