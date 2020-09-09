Advanced search

Taster days at Harpenden Bowling Club

PUBLISHED: 12:32 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 09 September 2020

Bowls on the green at Harpenden Bowling Club.

Archant

Harpenden Bowling Club are planning to run two open days this month “as a taster for next year and hopefully more normal times”.

The Spenser Road-based club, about 80 yards from Milton Road, are inviting new bowlers to come and try their hand on the next two Sundays, both running between 10am and 4pm.

All you need to do is ring 07847 430 597 to book a slot and wear flat-soled trainers on the day. The club will supply everything else free of charge.

It is part of a nationwide initiative from Bowls England to maintain the popularity of bowls across England and underline the fact that it is a game for both sexes and all ages to enjoy.

Harpenden has a reputation of having one of the best greens in Hertfordshire.

Naturally, all Bowls England and government guidelines will be followed but any concerns can be answered when ringing to book a time.

