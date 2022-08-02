Tafari Moore ready to send St Albans City to the National League

Tafari Moore has had a rollercoaster of a football career but has now set his sights on promotion with St Albans City.

Since representing England and being named in the team of the tournament in the U17 European Championships in 2014, Moore has played in Netherlands and experienced League One and League Two with Wycombe Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and Colchester United.

He took a year out before signing for Hendon last season and an impressive campaign brought Saints calling.

"It’s been great, everyone’s been welcoming, it’s just been easy here," said Moore about his new team.

"I feel like I’ve fit in well with the boys, and of course the way the club likes to play and how they encourage me to play as well suits my game so everything’s just been pretty straightforward and easy for me.

"This is my first pre-season in two years so it’s been hard, especially with the heat, but I’ve done a lot of work in the off season.

"Obviously there are things that we need to work on but it’s been good."

Moore has big aspirations for the season with the hope that his performances can push City towards promotion.

He said: "That is the only goal for this club, that’s what we’re aiming for.

"Right now, I’m just focusing on each game and I feel like if I work hard I feel I will get what I need to out of the games, things like assists, maybe a couple of goals as well."

St Albans' last pre-season friendly came in a 1-0 loss at home to a young Arsenal squad, the club where he began his career playing alongside the likes of Hector Bellerin, Serge Gnabry and Alex Iwobi.

And he has ambitions to get back to the pro ranks, although he knows he has to concentrate on St Albans first and foremost.

"That’s my goal," he said. "That’s always going to be my goal no matter what but right now my focus is here.

"There’s no point thinking about the future if I don’t sort out what’s in front of me and right now I’m with St Albans and that’s what I’m focusing on."