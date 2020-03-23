Young swimming stars of St Albans reign supreme yet again at Hertfordshire championship

St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming team continued their run of successes at the Hertfordshire Secondary Schools Inter-District Swimming Championship just days before the big sport shutdown kicked in.

The team, comprising secondary students from across the district, won the competition for the fourth year in a row.

Led by captains Lucy Jordan-Caws of St Albans Girls’ School and Harpenden St George’s Joe Richardson, the 33-strong squad won half of the events at the gala and four out the six age categories.

Hannah Brooke broke an individual record and was also part of the inter girls’ medley relay squad along with Emma Craig, Caitlin Hartley and Florence Crowley who did the same.

The final record breakers were the senior boys’ medley team of Charlie King, Daniel Martin, Thomas Jobson and Richardson.

The district medalled in just about every event too with excellent performances from Elizabeth Standen, Cub Maddison, Megan Gray, Caitlin Hartley, and Billie Grant all coming close to records.

Ellie Holliss, Lucas Hartley, Arvin Rodriguez, Oscar Brice, and Oliver Blight also achieved wins in their events.

Team manager Andrew Ellis said: “This success is down to excellent contributions from the whole team.”