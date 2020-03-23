Advanced search

Young swimming stars of St Albans reign supreme yet again at Hertfordshire championship

PUBLISHED: 08:26 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 23 March 2020

The 2020 St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming squad who competed at the Hertfordshire Inter-District Swimming Championships.

The 2020 St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming squad who competed at the Hertfordshire Inter-District Swimming Championships.

Archant

St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming team continued their run of successes at the Hertfordshire Secondary Schools Inter-District Swimming Championship just days before the big sport shutdown kicked in.

St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming team captains, St George's Joe Richardson and Lucy Jordan-Caws of St Albans Girls School, with the four age-category trophies from the Hertfordshire Inter-District Swimming Championships.St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming team captains, St George's Joe Richardson and Lucy Jordan-Caws of St Albans Girls School, with the four age-category trophies from the Hertfordshire Inter-District Swimming Championships.

The team, comprising secondary students from across the district, won the competition for the fourth year in a row.

Led by captains Lucy Jordan-Caws of St Albans Girls’ School and Harpenden St George’s Joe Richardson, the 33-strong squad won half of the events at the gala and four out the six age categories.

Hannah Brooke broke an individual record and was also part of the inter girls’ medley relay squad along with Emma Craig, Caitlin Hartley and Florence Crowley who did the same.

The final record breakers were the senior boys’ medley team of Charlie King, Daniel Martin, Thomas Jobson and Richardson.

The district medalled in just about every event too with excellent performances from Elizabeth Standen, Cub Maddison, Megan Gray, Caitlin Hartley, and Billie Grant all coming close to records.

Ellie Holliss, Lucas Hartley, Arvin Rodriguez, Oscar Brice, and Oliver Blight also achieved wins in their events.

Team manager Andrew Ellis said: “This success is down to excellent contributions from the whole team.”

Most Read

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus crisis: London Luton Airport reveals what action it is taking to survive

Luton Luton Airport chief executive Alberto Martin.

Libraries across Herts close for next few days to assess impact of coronavirus pandemic

Should Herts libraries remain open?

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

Most Read

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus crisis: London Luton Airport reveals what action it is taking to survive

Luton Luton Airport chief executive Alberto Martin.

Libraries across Herts close for next few days to assess impact of coronavirus pandemic

Should Herts libraries remain open?

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Westminster Diary: Daily developments as coronavirus spreads

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty in Whitehall ahead of a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hertfordshire candidates back decision to postpone Police Crime Commissioner elections

David Lloyd, Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Online arts café set up to help people during coronavirus self-isolation

An actual session of the Isolation Arts Caf�

Young swimming stars of St Albans reign supreme yet again at Hertfordshire championship

The 2020 St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming squad who competed at the Hertfordshire Inter-District Swimming Championships.
Drive 24