Success follows success for Fleetville as they enjoy a fantastic summer of sport

PUBLISHED: 06:47 19 July 2019

Fleetville Junior School's successful cricket team.

Fleetville Junior School's successful cricket team.

Archant

Fleetville Junior School have enjoyed another successful year - getting yet more memorable wins and creating some record-breaking moments.

Fleetville Junior School's successful six-a-side football team.

The Hatfield Road-based school represented St Albans in the Level-Three School Games County Finals at Oaklands College in both boys' kwik cricket and mixed hockey.

The day turned out to be one to remember with the hockey side finishing fourth in Hertfordshire and the cricket team being crowned champions.

The cricket team reached the final after winning their group stage and defeating Bedwell in the semi-final.

The final was tight and the fixture concluded with both sides tied on 246-4.

That meant a bowl-off was needed with both teams having to hit the stumps from a direct bowl.

And it was Fleetville who managed to come through the nail-biting finale and head to the national Finals in Colchester later this month.

The girls' football team also had plenty of joy as they battled away in the St Albans schools six-a-side tournament.

Held at the school, Fleetville's A team won two and drew two in the group stages and they then went on to win the quarter and semi finals.

The final was a 1-1 draw in the finals against Park Street.

More success came from the Fleetville B team when they drew two and won one.

In the semi finals they won 2-1 and the final ended in a 2-0 win when they beatGardenfields.

Charlie Lumsdon, PE co-ordinator at the school said: "I am extremely proud of all of the children who have participated in sporting events.

"The Teamwork and Self-Belief of the children never fails to amaze me, to see such success from this group of children makes me a very happy and proud coach.

He added: "The determination and togetherness of this group has made it possible to win 40 competitions in four years and I have witnessed the children become leaders inspiring others."

Fleetville A Squad: Evie Warwick (c), Daisy Harris, Bailey Killner, Thyra Sondergaard, Eva Greening, Jessie Nelson, Millie Taylor

B Squad: Rosie Nelson, Tilly Brookes (c), Azima Muratova, Paige Ferguson, Kara Vijender, Georgina Brugnoli-Rowe, Chloe Poole

Success follows success for Fleetville as they enjoy a fantastic summer of sport

