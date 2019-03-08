Advanced search

Athletics: St Albans Striders McMurray makes mark at BMC meeting

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 04 July 2019

Archant

St Albans Striders member James McMurray set a new 1500m personal best of 3.39.02 at the BMC meeting in Watford on Saturday.

McMurray produced an impressive display in a field full of British internationals to lead until the final bend.

But he was eventually pipped by Andy Butchart.

Anna Buckingham was first female and second overall in the dark trail night race in the Brecon Beacons.

The race includes 1000m of ascent and descent over an 18k route in the dark and was described as 'great fun'.

Closer to home, Nicky Laitner and Karen Sheard finished second and third in the 17-mile Herts Hobble trail race through the countryside around Buntingford.

And as part of the club's annual Weekend Away, around 50 members took part in the new parkrun in Ludlow, Shropshire, which proved a hilly 5k route through some attractive countryside.

Athletics: St Albans Striders McMurray makes mark at BMC meeting

