Athletics: St Albans Striders McMurray makes mark at BMC meeting

St Albans Striders James McMurray at the BMC meeting in Watford (pic Graham Smith) Archant

St Albans Striders member James McMurray set a new 1500m personal best of 3.39.02 at the BMC meeting in Watford on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Striders at the Ludlow parkrun (pic Jen Conway) St Albans Striders at the Ludlow parkrun (pic Jen Conway)

McMurray produced an impressive display in a field full of British internationals to lead until the final bend.

But he was eventually pipped by Andy Butchart.

You may also want to watch:

Anna Buckingham was first female and second overall in the dark trail night race in the Brecon Beacons.

The race includes 1000m of ascent and descent over an 18k route in the dark and was described as 'great fun'.

Closer to home, Nicky Laitner and Karen Sheard finished second and third in the 17-mile Herts Hobble trail race through the countryside around Buntingford.

And as part of the club's annual Weekend Away, around 50 members took part in the new parkrun in Ludlow, Shropshire, which proved a hilly 5k route through some attractive countryside.