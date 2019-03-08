Athletics: St Albans Striders impress Stateside and at Stevenage

St Albans Striders took part in the New York Marathon and were led home by Ian Hirth in a fantastic 2:55.52.

St Albans Striders' Mike Martin, Tim Searle and Phil Evans at the VeloPark Duathlon St Albans Striders' Mike Martin, Tim Searle and Phil Evans at the VeloPark Duathlon

Starting on Staten Island and finishing in Manhattan's Central Park, Stacey Harris (3:32.34) was next Strider to finish, ahead of Rachel Dixon (3:35.03) and Richard Hayes (4:25.04).

Much closer to home, a group of six Striders ran the Stevenage half marathon, with Ollie Knight (1:23.17) 18th overall.

Nigel Aston (1:26.35) was second M50 athlete, both in personal bests, as Jim West (1:40.11), Julie Manson (2:00.47), Peter Rogers (2:13.13) and Rajasingham Sivakumaran (2:31.53) also took part.

Jim Simpson paired up with daughter Catherine in the Peak Raid 3 series for a fell race over the limestone hills and dales of the Peak District's White Peak.

Chairman Mike Martin, Tim Searle and Philip Evans were third male team at the VeloPark Greenwich Titons Team Duathlon Relays, after a two-mile run, six-mile bike ride and one-mile run.

Striders are back in Chiltern League action at Teardrop Lakes in Milton Keynes on Saturday.