Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Steve Buckle races to narrow loss but in fastest ever time at Bedford

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 December 2018

St Albans Striders were out in force at Trent Park for the third round of the Chiltern League.

St Albans Striders were out in force at Trent Park for the third round of the Chiltern League.

Archant

Steve Buckle led the way for St Albans Striders when a contingent headed north to Bedford for a half marathon.

St Albans Striders' Ali Hills took part in the Victoria Park Santa Run in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.St Albans Striders' Ali Hills took part in the Victoria Park Santa Run in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

He battled Robert Barnes of Stopsley Striders around the course, just being pipped to the line for second.

However, his time of one hour 14 minutes 32 seconds in the nearly 800-strong field equalled his personal best.

Another 10 Striders also ran in the race. Stacey Harris finished in the top 10 women in a time of 1:37:00 and Ruth Kent achieved a PB of 1:43:31.

Elsewhere Ali Hills ran a 10K PB of 48:29 at Victoria Park Santa Run in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle equaled his personal best when he came second at the Bedford Harriers Half Marathon.St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle equaled his personal best when he came second at the Bedford Harriers Half Marathon.

Meanwhile the cross-country season is well underway.

Saturday saw the third match of the Chiltern League with the Striders’ men finishing third and the women in fourth.

And the second round of the Sunday Cross Country League took place at Trent Park with the Striders aiming to improve on their fifth place in round one.

More news stories

Radlett man jailed for life for attempted murder

16:13 Fraser Whieldon
Frank Brinkley.

A Radlett man has been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to attend court

12:46 Anne Suslak
Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from St Albans.

Welwyn Garden City man wanted over assault

11:36 Nina Morgan
Jonathon Robinson, of Welwyn Garden City, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

A Welwyn Garden City man, who has links to St Albans, is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide