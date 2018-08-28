Steve Buckle races to narrow loss but in fastest ever time at Bedford

St Albans Striders were out in force at Trent Park for the third round of the Chiltern League. Archant

Steve Buckle led the way for St Albans Striders when a contingent headed north to Bedford for a half marathon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Striders' Ali Hills took part in the Victoria Park Santa Run in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust. St Albans Striders' Ali Hills took part in the Victoria Park Santa Run in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

He battled Robert Barnes of Stopsley Striders around the course, just being pipped to the line for second.

However, his time of one hour 14 minutes 32 seconds in the nearly 800-strong field equalled his personal best.

Another 10 Striders also ran in the race. Stacey Harris finished in the top 10 women in a time of 1:37:00 and Ruth Kent achieved a PB of 1:43:31.

Elsewhere Ali Hills ran a 10K PB of 48:29 at Victoria Park Santa Run in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle equaled his personal best when he came second at the Bedford Harriers Half Marathon. St Albans Striders' Steve Buckle equaled his personal best when he came second at the Bedford Harriers Half Marathon.

Meanwhile the cross-country season is well underway.

Saturday saw the third match of the Chiltern League with the Striders’ men finishing third and the women in fourth.

And the second round of the Sunday Cross Country League took place at Trent Park with the Striders aiming to improve on their fifth place in round one.