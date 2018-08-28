Advanced search

Snow problems for Stephen Hosty as he clinches an inaugural win in Gloucestershire

PUBLISHED: 17:58 08 February 2019

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty won the inaugural 15-mile Mayhill Mayhem trail race in Gloucestershire.

Snow may have put pay to the plans of some St Albans Striders but not Stephen Hosty whose trip to Gloucestershire proved very fruitful.

St Albans Striders' Ian Hirth at the end of the Cancer Research UK London Winter Run.St Albans Striders' Ian Hirth at the end of the Cancer Research UK London Winter Run.

He took first place in the first running of the 15-mile Mayhill Mayhem Trail Race, battling through the cold temperatures but in glorious sunshine.

Others were not so lucky with the Watford Half Marathon the biggest casualty of the wintry weather.

However, eight Striders took part in the 10K Cancer Research UK London Winter Run with Jacob James leading the contingent in, slight ly ahead of Ian Hirth who set a PB in finishing 20th in his age group.

Antony Stivala also ran a PB, beating his previous best by over two minutes.

Dozens of parkruns also fell victim to the weather but that didn’t stop Paul Adams and Jenny Maddocks from being first male and female finishers in St Albans with Mike Martin (Harlow) and Rob Spencer (Brockenhurst) also winners.

