St Albans Wolves go three from three on practically perfect weekend

Published: 4:45 PM October 12, 2021

St Albans Wolves had a perfect weekend in the junior National Basketball League with three victories.

The U16 girls came away from their trip to London Thunder with a 65-51 success despite a less-than-perfect shooting display.

Joanna Akpan led the way with 20 points but Wolves saw a 37-23 lead at half-time whittled down to just six points in the fourth quarter.

However, tough defence got the hosts into foul trouble and Wolves pulled clear.

The U14 boys followed that up with a 78-58 win over London Greenhouse Pioneers led by 20 points, eight assists and three rebounds from Jayden Harry.

Cameron Turner finished with 18 points while Kayden Brown had six rebounds and as many assists.

The triple was completed by the U16 boys who overcame a poor second period to beat Harrow Falcons 65-57.

They had trailed 37-33 at half-time but turned it around in the third and pulled clear in the fourth.

Simon Patison top-scored with 32 points while Milic Irvine and Alex Riley added 19 rebounds between them, the former getting 10.