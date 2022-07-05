News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

St Albans Wolves help Herts U13s to East Region success

Lee Power

Published: 10:13 AM July 5, 2022
Herts under-13s included five St Albans Wolves as they won the East Region title

Herts under-13s included five St Albans Wolves as they won the East Region title - Credit: Dave Ryan

Five members of next season's St Albans Wolves' under-14s helped Herts U13s to East Region success at Southend on Saturday.

Coached by Wolves' director of basketball Michael Ball, players Billy Harmer, Nestor Sharma, Otis Johnson, Pau Biescas Cervantes and Sebastian Ball helped Herts to a 31-15 victory over Suffolk in the final.

The Herts team were in fine form in the group stage as they beat Bedfordshire by a convincing 67-13 margin and then saw off Essex 39-14 to reach the title game.

The Herts girls' team, comprising entirely of players who have either played for Wolves this season or plan to next year, found the going tougher.

Tor Freeman's side suffered a 32-6 defeat in their first game and although they improved they also lost to Norfolk (22-4), Cambridgeshire (18-8) and Essex (22-10) to finish bottom of the group.

