St Albans Wolves claim victory in 3x3 basketball tournament
- Credit: ST ALBANS WOLVES
St Albans Wolves girls continued their superb form in the newest form of basketball that is taking the world by storm.
Now an Olympic event, the young Wolves won the U14 Ball Out 3X3 tournament held at the University of Essex in Colchester.
Amye Swinney and Caitlin Ryan were part of the St Albans team that reached the final of the East Region U15 tournament one week earlier.
But after being joined by Jemima Uzoka for this event they made no mistake this time around, with three comfortable wins.
They beat Brentwood Leopards 14-2 in their first group game and then clinched top spot and an automatic place in the final with a 13-1 success over the Southend-based Wildcats.
Brentwood edged out the Wildcats in a tight semi-final to see who would play St Albans but Wolves showed them no mercy in the title game with a 15-3 win, the match ending almost two minutes early after they reached the target score of 15.
