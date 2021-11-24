St Albans Wolves quarter-final bound after magic against Trafford

St Albans Wolves U16s are through to the National Cup quarter-final after beating Trafford Magic. - Credit: WOLVES BASKETBALL

A dominant performance saw St Albans Wolves U16 boys reach the National Cup quarter-final - beating Trafford Magic 84-62 at Oaklands Sportszone.

Despite being without coach Adam Pearce, isolating with COVID-19, and two other positive tests on players on the day of the game, Wolves were almost never behind as they set up a last eight meeting with either Reading Rockets or Barking RDF.

Will Andrews scored Wolves’ first six points in a tight start to the game, which was tied at 10 after six minutes.

However, a 16-0 run, including a triple from Daniel Kostadinov eased Wolves clear and they never looked in trouble again.

Andrews closed out a second period which saw the hosts outscore Magic 14-11 and the visitors were only able to trim one point off the advantage in the third, the teams heading into the final quarter with Wolves 58-40 ahead.

Kostadinov got another three to finish on 10, the same as Andrews, while Simon Patasin led the way with 20, Ethan Downing adding 14.

Elsewhere there the U14 boys let a 30-18 half-time lead slip against Ipswich, losing 66-48 but an U15 girls side triumphed away to Richmond U16s by 47-35.