St Albans Wolves ready to expand their basketball teams for new season

St Albans Wolves are looking to expand the number of junior basketball teams they have. - Credit: ST ALBANS BASKETBALL

St Albans Wolves Junior Basketball Club will be holding trials during the first fortnight in May as the club looks to expand its numbers of teams for the new season.

All players who wish to play in the 2022-2023 campaign will need to attend Oaklands College during the first week, with the second week by invitation.

The club will continue to run Junior National Basketball League teams for girls and boys at U14 and U16 as well as development teams at U13 (girls and boys), U15 (mixed) and U17 (mixed).

The vast majority of their games will be in central venue leagues based at Oaklands.

The U14 girls will be looking to retain their East Division championship while the U16 girls will aim to go one better in both the league and play-offs by winning their league title and progressing to the final four.

The U16 boys will aim to put the disappointment of being denied a place in the play-offs while the U14 boys will be aiming to put a tough season behind them in what should be a larger league.

Dates and details of how to apply are at www.stalbanswolves.com