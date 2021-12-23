St Albans Wolves U16 girls right in the thick of the title battle

Tor Freeman has guided his St Albans Wolves U16 girls' side to second place. - Credit: ST ALBANS WOLVES

St Albans Wolves U16 girls remain hot on he heels of Haringey Angels at the top of National Basketball League Division One South.

Their last game before Christmas, away to London Lions was postponed allowing the north London club to pull two points clear.

But last time out Wolves had showed their dominant side with a 101-34 victory at Barking RDF.

That made it six wins from seven for Tor Freeman’s side with the final score on the buzzer by Mila Skipic-Piscatelli taking them to three figures.

Joanna Akpan led the Wolves’ scoring with 17 points while Lilly Harkness finished with 14 points, Caitlin Ryan 12 and Amye Swinney 11.

In contrast, the U14 boys suffered a heart-breaking 67-66 home loss against London Thunder.

Ibrahim Gariba’s team were ahead by two points going into the final minute and had the chance to tie in the dying seconds but turned it over as the visitors escaped with the victory.

Jayden Harry led Wolves with 19 points before fouling out, while Kayden Brown added 15 points and four rebounds.