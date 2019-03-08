Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Smiles at last for St Albans thanks to comfortable Old Elizabethans win

PUBLISHED: 08:45 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 19 June 2019

Max Capaldi led St Albans to a victory over Old Elizabethans. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Max Capaldi led St Albans to a victory over Old Elizabethans. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

St Albans finally broke a series of disappointing defeats with a six-wicket win away to Old Elizabethans in SHCL Division Two A.

The hosts decided to bat first on winning the toss and made a decent if unspectacular start.

However, the Saints bowlers were on their game and after stopping the top order from getting into their stride, they proceeded to rattle off the tail with only sporadic resistance.

Joe Regan returned the best figures with 3-21 while skipper Max Capaldi claimed 2-27.

Jacob Roche and Simon White proved miserly in the extreme, conceding a total of 29 runs between them from their 20 overs and taking two wickets and Jacob Winfield also claimed a scalp.

The reply reached the target of 120 fairly comfortably, losing four wickets in 33.3 overs.

Capaldi bagged 45 in a patient innings while fellow opener Adam Hounslow chipped in with 29.

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Smiles at last for St Albans thanks to comfortable Old Elizabethans win

Max Capaldi led St Albans to a victory over Old Elizabethans. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Comment: Yes, trying to sell a house is as stressful as they say

A sold sign is the stuff of dreams for many homeowners. Picture: Archant

St Albans teen set to make acting debut at Edinburgh Fringe

St Albans teenager Victoria Beavis is set to make her acting debut at the Edinburgh Fringe after studying at the Pauline Quirke Full-Time Academy of Performing Arts. Picture: LoudBird PR

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans am-dram actor taking on role 22 years after he first performed it

David Martin will play Gonzalo in this year’s outdoor Shakespeare production by Breakaway Theatre Company, The Tempest. Picture: Submitted by Kathryn Hearn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists