Smiles at last for St Albans thanks to comfortable Old Elizabethans win

Max Capaldi led St Albans to a victory over Old Elizabethans. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

St Albans finally broke a series of disappointing defeats with a six-wicket win away to Old Elizabethans in SHCL Division Two A.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts decided to bat first on winning the toss and made a decent if unspectacular start.

However, the Saints bowlers were on their game and after stopping the top order from getting into their stride, they proceeded to rattle off the tail with only sporadic resistance.

Joe Regan returned the best figures with 3-21 while skipper Max Capaldi claimed 2-27.

Jacob Roche and Simon White proved miserly in the extreme, conceding a total of 29 runs between them from their 20 overs and taking two wickets and Jacob Winfield also claimed a scalp.

The reply reached the target of 120 fairly comfortably, losing four wickets in 33.3 overs.

Capaldi bagged 45 in a patient innings while fellow opener Adam Hounslow chipped in with 29.