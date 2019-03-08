St Albans Striders enjoy trophy-laden end to Hatfield 5K Series

St Albans Striders' Wendy Walsh, Gareth Parker, Ruth Kent and Steve Buckle with their trophies from the Hatfield 5K Series. Archant

St Albans Striders enjoyed a trophy-laden conclusion to the three-race Hatfield 5K Series as they walked away with a number of the prizes.

St Albans Striders' Howard Bull at the Zielona Gora Parkrun in Poland. St Albans Striders' Howard Bull at the Zielona Gora Parkrun in Poland.

There were many strong performances in the third and final race with Jonathan Scott and Joe Dunn finishing in the top 10 and Lucy Waterlow, Wendy Walsh and Gary Warren all securing top-three finishes in their respective age categories.

The final standings were based on runners' best two performances. Steve Buckle was second overall and there were also silvers for Gareth Parker (MV40), Ruth Kent (FV35), Walsh (FV45) and both the men's and women's teams.

Warren was third in his MV50 category.

Ian Hirth and James Ingles both ran PBs at the Berlin Marathon while Howard Bull ticked off his personal parkrun alphabet, completing the list of having taken part in at least one parkrun beginning with every letter of the alphabet at the Zielona Gora Parkrun in Poland.