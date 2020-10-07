St Albans Striders tackle the elements as well as the virtual London Marathon

Laurance Dine of St Albans Striders ran the virtual 2020 London Marathon. Archant

They may not have been classed as elite but St Albans Striders made sure they were still well represented at the virtual London Marathon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Cooper of St Albans Striders ran the virtual 2020 London Marathon at Dorney Lake. Picture: RUTH KENT Matt Cooper of St Albans Striders ran the virtual 2020 London Marathon at Dorney Lake. Picture: RUTH KENT

The usual mass participants were asked to create their own carnival atmosphere closer to home and other, smaller events.

Several Striders ran the Dorney Lake Marathon near Windsor, Matt Cooper the first of them home under three hours ahead of Sebastian Rowe, Phil Brindle, Donna Irwin and Peter Blessing.

Others opted for bespoke routes with the Alban Way and its new water hazard the choice for many.

Andrew McKillop also ducked under three hours while Steve Bowran was just 31 seconds outside that.

Seb Rowe of St Albans Striders ran the virtual 2020 London Marathon at Dorney Lake. Picture: RUTH KENT Seb Rowe of St Albans Striders ran the virtual 2020 London Marathon at Dorney Lake. Picture: RUTH KENT

Kate Dixon, Lucy Jones and Jonathan Bird also ran, the latter featuring briefly on BBC as his Lewisham Hospital team set off, while Laurance Dine chose multiple laps of Ellenbrook Fields.