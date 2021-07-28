St Albans Striders double up at two as Parkrun returns from its slumbers
- Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS
Parkrun returned for the first time in more than a year and while St Albans Striders were out in force at events across the country, they had plenty of exciting runs on the agenda too.
Matt Holman and Lucy Waterlow were first male and female on the new all-grass course at St Albans with Doug Hobson just a few yards behind Holman in second and Hannah Burkhardt the second female.
The feat was repeated across at Aldenham where Wendy Walsh and Blake Vivian were the first female and male runners.
Phillip Evans completed the roll of success for Strider with the win at Jersey Farm.
Robin Newby placed 15th at the hugely picturesque Castle Howard Half Marathon with a time of 1:42:45. Dette Newby also battled the heat in the Howardian Hills area of North Yorkshire with 1:20:35 in the 10k.
Several Striders took part in the Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham.
Nigel Aston completed the gruelling iron-man distance in a little more than 12 and a half hours, slightly ahead of team-mates Ruth Kent and Mike Wadsworth.
Malcolm Coakley completed the Striders contingent.