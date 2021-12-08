Cross country success for St Albans Striders

The women's team took second place in the cross country race at Stopsley Common. - Credit: St Albans Striders

There was a great Striders turnout on Saturday for a windy and chilly Chiltern Cross Country at Stopsley Common, with the women’s team putting in an impressive display.

They finished in second place, with Megan Wilson (23:41), Lucy Jones (24:13) and Victoria Pritchard (25:07) the top scoring ladies, while Megan and Wendy Walsh (25:09) both came eighth in their respective age categories.

In the men’s rave, Thomas Halling (35:25), Adam Yorwerth (36:54) and Jonathan Scott (37:04) were the top scorers, with Jonathan and Martin Halling (46:47) coming sixth and ninth in their respective age categories.

There was further success for Striders who took on Peak Raid3 Mountain Marathon series on Sunday.

Hannah Burkhardt and Adam Yorweth won the mix class in 02:43:40, while Mike and Amanda Yorweth won mix 50 class in 02:52:12.

Jim Simpson and his son, Alexander Simpson, capped off a fine day of racing as they won the parent and under 18 class in 02:54:38.