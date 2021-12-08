News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Cross country success for St Albans Striders

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:17 AM December 8, 2021
St Albans Striders

The women's team took second place in the cross country race at Stopsley Common. - Credit: St Albans Striders

There was a great Striders turnout on Saturday for a windy and chilly Chiltern Cross Country at Stopsley Common, with the women’s team putting in an impressive display.

They finished in second place, with Megan Wilson (23:41), Lucy Jones (24:13) and Victoria Pritchard (25:07) the top scoring ladies, while Megan and Wendy Walsh (25:09) both came eighth in their respective age categories.

In the men’s rave, Thomas Halling (35:25), Adam Yorwerth (36:54) and Jonathan Scott (37:04) were the top scorers, with Jonathan and Martin Halling (46:47) coming sixth and ninth in their respective age categories.

There was further success for Striders who took on Peak Raid3 Mountain Marathon series on Sunday.

Hannah Burkhardt and Adam Yorweth won the mix class in 02:43:40, while Mike and Amanda Yorweth won mix 50 class in 02:52:12.

Jim Simpson and his son, Alexander Simpson, capped off a fine day of racing as they won the parent and under 18 class in 02:54:38.

Most Read

  1. 1 Comment: Sad times as St Albans faces the loss of another pub
  2. 2 Founding CAMRA pub is on the market
  3. 3 St Albans restaurant wins big in Curry Oscars
  1. 4 Property Spotlight: A stunning pub conversion in central St Albans
  2. 5 Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden
  3. 6 Allinson ‘immensely proud’ despite St Albans City’s FA Cup exit
  4. 7 Rearranged waste and recycling bin collection dates for Christmas and January in St Albans
  5. 8 Boreham Wood 4-0 St Albans City: FA Cup fairy tale comes to an end for The Saints
  6. 9 St Albans gang members jailed for running cannabis factory network
  7. 10 Too many dogs – when is enough, enough?
Athletics
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Do you recognise this man, wanted in connection with criminal damage in St Albans?

Man wanted for criminal damage at The Horn pub

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Redbourn Road roundabout.

Hit and run on deadly Redbourn Road

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The St Albans Christmas Cracker event.

St Albans named among UK's best places for Christmas activities

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
There has been a confirmed case of the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 in Hertfordshire.

Coronavirus

Omicron variant: Confirmed case in Hertfordshire says health boss Jim...

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon