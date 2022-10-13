St Albans Striders take on various challenges

St Albans Striders had a large group in action at the Herts 10k at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden.

Freya Weddell won the women's race in 40 minutes 14 seconds, as Jake Butterfield took second in the men's in 36.52.

Penny Habbick (41.14) was third woman, with Helen Cartlidge first woman over 40.

Nearly 20 Striders took part in the Ridgeway Run, a 15k race over hilly trails around Pitstone and Ashridge, starting and finishing in Tring.

Hannah Burkhardt won the women's race in 1:05.11, with Wendy Walsh (1:10.46) and Colin Braybrook (1:11.02) fastest over-50 female and over-60 male respectively.

John Cooper (1:13.02) and Alison Ryan (1:31.34) were second in their over-60 age groups.

Striders were also represented at the Royal Parks half marathon by Isaac Ye (1:29.54), Ivan Ghouse (1:37.38), Stacey Harris (1:39.16) and Rachel Dixon (1:40.25).

St Albans Striders Rachel Dixon at the Royal Parks half marathon - Credit: St Albans Striders

Ian Hirth ran the Chicago Marathon in 3:51, his third major of the year after Berlin and London, as Ruth Crowther clocked 4:29 on her return from injury.