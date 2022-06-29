St Albans Striders shine at Summer Solstice 10k

Matthew Cooper in action at the Summer Solstice 10k - Credit: Striders

St Albans Striders hosted their annual Summer Solstice 10k on the sunny evening of Midsummer’s Day.

Open to all, nearly 500 runners enjoyed the challenge of finishing before nightfall on the longest day of the year.

Matthew Cooper finished second overall in an excellent time of 33.43, with Joshua Edwards the second Strider home in 35.42 ahead of Patrick Hawker (36.11).

Paul Greaves was second M50 in 40.17 and John Cooper was first M50 in 40.34.

Kate Dixon finished fourth female and first F35 in 43.02 as Elieen Sindole placed second F65 in 58.53.

St Albans Striders at the Welwyn 10k - Credit: Striders

At the surprisingly hilly Welwyn 10k, Philip Evans finished fourth overall in 35.14 as Barnaby Walker (37.31) and Graham Smith (42.14) completed the third placed Striders’ men's team.

Megan Walker continued her fine recent form as first female in 38.14, with Wendy Walsh third female and first FV45 in 43.17.

Kate Dixon (44.39) was first F35 to give Striders the team prize as Judy Willits (50.58) completed a hat-trick of Striders age group category wins as first F55.

St Albans Striders won the ladies team prize at the Welwyn 10k - Credit: Striders

Further afield, Jake Butterfield took second place at the Silsoe 10k in 36.53.

Jake Butterfield at the Silsoe 10k - Credit: Striders



