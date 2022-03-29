St Albans Striders dominate placings at Lee Valley 10k
- Credit: Tony Barr/Active Training World
St Albans Striders dominated the Lee Valley 10k, boasting a 1-2-3-4 in the women's race and the men's winner.
Hannah Burkhardt was first in 40.13, ahead of clubmates Penny Habbick (41.09), Deborah Noel (41.33) and Wendy Walsh (41.58), while clubmate Adam Yorwerth won the race overall in 33.19.
Stefano Federici clocked 34.26 in fourth, with Max Campbell 12th in 39.39 for third M50, beating his personal best by three minutes.
Richard Evans continued his recovery from injury in 16th in 40.03.
Striders also competed at the Herts Vets Cross-Country Championships at Trent Park, where Paul Adams won the race overall and Nigel Aston, Gavin Clifton, Jonathan Bird and Mark Travers won M50 team silver.
Colin Braybrook was second in the M60 age group, with Richard Derrick, Mike Jack and Adrian Jones helping to win team silver, whiel Hannah Turner was first woman home.
Louise Bentham was third FV 45, Mandy Attree third FV55 and Diane Hunt also ran.
Jim King clocked a personal best 2:47.10 to finish third at the Bedford Autodrome marathon, while Jack Brooks completed the multi-lap course in 5:07.46.
Steve Harrison completed his challenge of running 12 half marathons in 10 months with personal bests over the 10k and 13.1-mile distances.