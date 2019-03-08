Advanced search

Home fixture attracts plenty of Striders while marathon man Jack is back with a bang

PUBLISHED: 10:56 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 13 June 2019

St Albans Striders' gather at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

St Albans Striders' gather at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

St Albans Striders turned out in their droves for a 'home fixture' at the St Albans Half Marathon.

St Albans Striders' Linda Green and Gemma Lakin at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Linda Green and Gemma Lakin at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

It was a coldish start to the day but it turned out to be quite challenging as the weather warmed up during the run.

St Albans Striders' Jen Conway at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Jen Conway at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Striders' Paul Adams broke the tape in one hour 13 minutes, 30 seconds ahead of the next runner.

St Albans Striders' Chris Barr at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Chris Barr at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Not far behind was Jonathan Scott who crossed the line in ninth position in a time of 1:20.

St Albans Striders' Andy Nomile at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Andy Nomile at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Jen Conway was the fifth female overall in 1:29 and Wendy Walsh ran 1:36 to be second in her age category.

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Paul Adams at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

That was the same outcome as Anna Ward who finished in a time of 1:29.

St Albans Striders' Jonathan Scott at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Jonathan Scott at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Becky Kelway ran her first half-marathon in 2:18 and another 13-mile debutant, Beth Wickens, clocked 2:01.

St Albans Striders' James Harrison at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' James Harrison at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

There were personal best runs for Veronica Bodell (1:57), Nicki Francis (1:54), Julia Belton (1:59), Adrian Jones (1:49), Richard Butler (1:38), who was also second in his age category, Antony Stivala (1:53) and Richard Evans (1:23), good enough for 19th overall.

St Albans Striders' Anna Ward at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders' Anna Ward at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Graduate of the 2019 Run With Striders course, Mike Trotman completed the event in 1:43, his first run out for Striders.

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at Bear Lake, USA, where he completed three marathons in three days across three states, but round the same lake.St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at Bear Lake, USA, where he completed three marathons in three days across three states, but round the same lake.

Other runners included Andy Normile in 1:57, Linda Green in 1:59:59 and Gemma Lakin in 1:59:24.

There were Striders at other events too, including Rose and Leanne McGuniness who ran the Southend Half in 1:51 and 2:05 respectively while Jenny Maddocks and Errol Maginley completed the Valencia 15km run, both in a time of 1:03.

The amazing Jack Brooks was back running again after a short rest due to injury - and he wasn't messing around.

The Bear Lake Trifecta is three marathons in three days, spanning three days, all around the same lake.

The first was a trail marathon in Idaho where he clocked 5:43:33 to finish second in the 65-99 age group.

The second was a road marathon in Wyoming, his 100th marathon on US soil.

This time he came first in his age group with a time of 5:50:19.

The final leg was back to a trail marathon but he was again top of the podium, this time finishing in 5:43:09.

