Home fixture attracts plenty of Striders while marathon man Jack is back with a bang
PUBLISHED: 10:56 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 13 June 2019
Archant
St Albans Striders turned out in their droves for a 'home fixture' at the St Albans Half Marathon.
It was a coldish start to the day but it turned out to be quite challenging as the weather warmed up during the run.
Striders' Paul Adams broke the tape in one hour 13 minutes, 30 seconds ahead of the next runner.
Not far behind was Jonathan Scott who crossed the line in ninth position in a time of 1:20.
Jen Conway was the fifth female overall in 1:29 and Wendy Walsh ran 1:36 to be second in her age category.
That was the same outcome as Anna Ward who finished in a time of 1:29.
Becky Kelway ran her first half-marathon in 2:18 and another 13-mile debutant, Beth Wickens, clocked 2:01.
There were personal best runs for Veronica Bodell (1:57), Nicki Francis (1:54), Julia Belton (1:59), Adrian Jones (1:49), Richard Butler (1:38), who was also second in his age category, Antony Stivala (1:53) and Richard Evans (1:23), good enough for 19th overall.
Graduate of the 2019 Run With Striders course, Mike Trotman completed the event in 1:43, his first run out for Striders.
Other runners included Andy Normile in 1:57, Linda Green in 1:59:59 and Gemma Lakin in 1:59:24.
There were Striders at other events too, including Rose and Leanne McGuniness who ran the Southend Half in 1:51 and 2:05 respectively while Jenny Maddocks and Errol Maginley completed the Valencia 15km run, both in a time of 1:03.
The amazing Jack Brooks was back running again after a short rest due to injury - and he wasn't messing around.
The Bear Lake Trifecta is three marathons in three days, spanning three days, all around the same lake.
The first was a trail marathon in Idaho where he clocked 5:43:33 to finish second in the 65-99 age group.
The second was a road marathon in Wyoming, his 100th marathon on US soil.
This time he came first in his age group with a time of 5:50:19.
The final leg was back to a trail marathon but he was again top of the podium, this time finishing in 5:43:09.