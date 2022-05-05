St Albans Striders enjoy a bumper bank holiday weekend of running

It was a bumper Bank holiday weekend for St Albans Striders with plenty of action to keep them entertained.

It started on Friday evening with Megan Wilson setting a new women’s club record over 5km with a time of 17 minutes six seconds at the Battersea Under the Lights run and there were more PBs on Saturday morning parkruns.

Nigel Aston of St Albans Striders ran his 250th parkrun at Jersey Farm. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Nigel Aston completed his 250th parkrun at Jersey Farm and then a day later clocked a PB in the Westminster Mile with a time of 5:31.

Monday proved the busiest day with Milton Keynes' annual marathon weekend and the London Vitality 10k.

St Albans Striders at the London Vitality 10,000m. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Aston was at the latter and finished as the first Strider, with Wendy Walsh the leading club female and Rachel Dixon clocking a PB of 45:31.

There was a PB for Anna Silkstone as she finished as first lady Strider in the MK half marathon with a time of 1:44:51.

Jake Butterworth of St Albans Striders at the Kimpton Festival. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

The Kimpton festival also had a 10k with Jake Butterworth taking the win and Kate Dixon and Helen Cartlidge finishing as second and third females.