St Albans Striders enjoy a bumper bank holiday weekend of running
- Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS
It was a bumper Bank holiday weekend for St Albans Striders with plenty of action to keep them entertained.
It started on Friday evening with Megan Wilson setting a new women’s club record over 5km with a time of 17 minutes six seconds at the Battersea Under the Lights run and there were more PBs on Saturday morning parkruns.
Nigel Aston completed his 250th parkrun at Jersey Farm and then a day later clocked a PB in the Westminster Mile with a time of 5:31.
Monday proved the busiest day with Milton Keynes' annual marathon weekend and the London Vitality 10k.
Aston was at the latter and finished as the first Strider, with Wendy Walsh the leading club female and Rachel Dixon clocking a PB of 45:31.
There was a PB for Anna Silkstone as she finished as first lady Strider in the MK half marathon with a time of 1:44:51.
The Kimpton festival also had a 10k with Jake Butterworth taking the win and Kate Dixon and Helen Cartlidge finishing as second and third females.