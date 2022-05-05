News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

St Albans Striders enjoy a bumper bank holiday weekend of running

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM May 5, 2022
St Albans Striders enjoyed a winning time at the Kimpton Festival.

St Albans Striders enjoyed a winning time at the Kimpton Festival. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

It was a bumper Bank holiday weekend for St Albans Striders with plenty of action to keep them entertained.

It started on Friday evening with Megan Wilson setting a new women’s club record over 5km with a  time of 17 minutes six seconds at the Battersea Under the Lights run and there were more PBs on Saturday morning parkruns.

Nigel Aston of St Albans Striders ran his 250th parkrun at Jersey Farm.

Nigel Aston of St Albans Striders ran his 250th parkrun at Jersey Farm. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Nigel Aston completed his 250th parkrun at Jersey Farm and then a day later clocked a PB in the Westminster Mile with a time of 5:31.

Monday proved the busiest day with Milton Keynes' annual marathon weekend and the London Vitality 10k.

St Albans Striders at the London Vitality 10,000m.

St Albans Striders at the London Vitality 10,000m. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Aston was at the latter and finished as the first Strider, with Wendy Walsh the leading club female and Rachel Dixon clocking a PB of 45:31.

There was a PB for Anna Silkstone as she finished as first lady Strider in the MK half marathon with a time of 1:44:51.

Jake Butterworth of St Albans Striders at the Kimpton Festival.

Jake Butterworth of St Albans Striders at the Kimpton Festival. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

The Kimpton festival also had a 10k with Jake Butterworth taking the win and Kate Dixon and Helen Cartlidge finishing as second and third females.

Athletics
St Albans News

Don't Miss

An image of the Marlowes shopping area.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Man in his 20s stabbed in shopping area in Hemel Hempstead

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Trains between London Euston, Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central were cancelled after a person was hit by a train

Herts Live News | Updated

Person dies after being hit by train near Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man walking away from a porch with a bike.

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Video

Watch the moment brazen bike thief cuts lock in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Laura Bill

person