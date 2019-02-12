St Albans Striders’ marathon superstar Jack Brooks has Hong Kong as his latest conquest
PUBLISHED: 09:37 20 February 2019
Archant
A relatively quiet weekend for St Albans Striders didn’t mean there weren’t some fine runs.
The club’s globe-trotting marathon superstar, Jack Brooks, headed to Asia and the Hong Kong Marathon.
And on a slightly unusual course, which used the tunnels to HK Island, Brooks finished in a fabulous four hours 52 minutes 44 seconds.
Still overseas but slightly closer Ian Hirth ran the Seville Marathon in 3:24:11.
Back in the UK Jenni Johnston was 92nd out of nearly 400 women in the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon in a time of 1:51:43.
Ruth Kent and Veronica Bodell ran PBs in the Valentine 10k in Easton, Norwich, and Gary Warren was third in the V50 category in the Bramley 20 at Reading.
Laura Hicks was first in the 30-34 category of the ITU World Champs duathlon qualifier in Cambridgeshire.
The result in the event, which is a 10k run followed by a 40k bike ride and then another 5k run, sends her to the World Championships.