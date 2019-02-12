Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Striders’ marathon superstar Jack Brooks has Hong Kong as his latest conquest

PUBLISHED: 09:37 20 February 2019

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at the Hong Kong Marathon.

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at the Hong Kong Marathon.

Archant

A relatively quiet weekend for St Albans Striders didn’t mean there weren’t some fine runs.

St Albans Striders' Ian Hirth at the Seville Marathon.St Albans Striders' Ian Hirth at the Seville Marathon.

The club’s globe-trotting marathon superstar, Jack Brooks, headed to Asia and the Hong Kong Marathon.

And on a slightly unusual course, which used the tunnels to HK Island, Brooks finished in a fabulous four hours 52 minutes 44 seconds.

Still overseas but slightly closer Ian Hirth ran the Seville Marathon in 3:24:11.

Back in the UK Jenni Johnston was 92nd out of nearly 400 women in the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon in a time of 1:51:43.

St Albans Striders' Laura Hicks has qualified for the World Duathlon Championship.St Albans Striders' Laura Hicks has qualified for the World Duathlon Championship.

Ruth Kent and Veronica Bodell ran PBs in the Valentine 10k in Easton, Norwich, and Gary Warren was third in the V50 category in the Bramley 20 at Reading.

Laura Hicks was first in the 30-34 category of the ITU World Champs duathlon qualifier in Cambridgeshire.

The result in the event, which is a 10k run followed by a 40k bike ride and then another 5k run, sends her to the World Championships.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow

St Albans Striders’ marathon superstar Jack Brooks has Hong Kong as his latest conquest

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at the Hong Kong Marathon.

Late train driver causes delays at St Albans station

A Thameslink train. Picture: Danny Loo.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Four for Todd and seven for Welwyn as Warriors go top

A Harpenden Colts Old Boys defender blocks a shot from four-goal James Todd of Welwyn Warriors.

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists