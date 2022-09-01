News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Sixer becoming a highlight of the Striders calendar

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:00 PM September 1, 2022
St Albans Striders enjoy the fun part of the St Albans Sixer.

St Albans Striders enjoy the fun part of the St Albans Sixer. - Credit: DEBBIE BIGG

St Albans Striders got their teeth into numerous different races - with the return of a new event already proving to be a favourite.

The St Albans Sixer had its first running in March and was designed to help pubs in the city recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

St Albans Striders running next to the pub at the St Albans Sixer.

St Albans Striders running next to the pub at the St Albans Sixer. - Credit: DENISE TINANT

It is held over six miles with six pit stops at various hostelries and it attracted a considerable number of individual and team entries from the club.

Robin Newby at the St Albans Sixer.

Robin Newby at the St Albans Sixer. - Credit: DENISE TINANT

Among the more traditional events undertaken, Patrick Hayes was third out of a field of more than 250 at the Spitfire 10k, run at the Royal Airforce Museum in Hendon.

Graham Smith meanwhile recorded an impressive time of 31 minutes 45 seconds at the Headington 5 mile race, Graham Foster's 33:48 securing him second place in his age category.

Tanya West took on the arduous Orsières-Champex-Chamonix event, part of the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc race series.

She finished the tough 55km mountain trail course, involving 3,500m of ascent and crossing the Swiss-French border, in a very impressive 14 hours and 1 minute.

She enjoyed the race so much, she unintentionally ran an extra 2km.

Athletics
