St Albans Striders getting ready for London with plenty of runs and successes
St Albans Striders' warm-up for the London Marathon saw plenty of events to keep the legs ticking over.
The last of three midweek 5k races at Hatfield saw Megan Walker and Wendy Walsh finish first and second female across the series while Jonathan Pennell was second male.
He was also in the men's team who top the took prize alongside Adam Yorwerth, Barnaby Walker and Paul Greaves.
Striders joined up with sister club St Albans AC to field two women’s teams and one men’s team at the Aldershot relays.
The event attracts some of the top clubs in the South of England and among the stand out performances over the 6k course were three U11s making a successful transition to seniors.
Keira Stern clocked 23 minutes 34 seconds with Lily Tse two seconds behind and Freya Weddell a further 12 seconds behind.
The club also held their fourth and final team training run in the newly introduced Striders summer series.
A spokeswoman said: "These fun social runs helped to introduce the Striders to new routes in the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside and provided an opportunity for runners of different abilities to all run together."