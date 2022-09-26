News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Striders getting ready for London with plenty of runs and successes

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:26 AM September 26, 2022
The St Albans Striders winners of the Hatfield midweek race series.

The St Albans Striders winners of the Hatfield midweek race series. - Credit: WENDY WALSH

St Albans Striders' warm-up for the London Marathon saw plenty of events to keep the legs ticking over.

The male St Albans Striders team at the Aldershot relays.

The male St Albans Striders team at the Aldershot relays. - Credit: DEBORAH STEER

The last of three midweek 5k races at Hatfield saw Megan Walker and Wendy Walsh finish first and second female across the series while Jonathan Pennell was second male.

He was also in the men's team who top the took prize alongside Adam Yorwerth, Barnaby Walker and Paul Greaves.

Some of the St Albans Striders women at the Aldershot relays.

Some of the St Albans Striders women at the Aldershot relays. - Credit: DEBORAH STEER

Striders joined up with sister club St Albans AC to field two women’s teams and one men’s team at the Aldershot relays.

The event attracts some of the top clubs in the South of England and among the stand out performances over the 6k course were three U11s making a successful transition to seniors.

Keira Stern clocked 23 minutes 34 seconds with Lily Tse two seconds behind and Freya Weddell a further 12 seconds behind.

The final event in the St Albans Striders summer series.

The final event in the St Albans Striders summer series. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

The club also held their fourth and final team training run in the newly introduced Striders summer series.

A spokeswoman said: "These fun social runs helped to introduce the Striders to new routes in the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside and provided an opportunity for runners of different abilities to all run together."

The final training run for St Albans Striders in their summer series.

The final training run for St Albans Striders in their summer series. - Credit: RICHARD UNDERWOOD


