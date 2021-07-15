St Albans Striders enjoy big race atmosphere at Hatfield House
- Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS
Several athletes from St Albans Striders took advantage of an annual fixture in the calendar moving temporarily to Hertfordshire.
The London 10000 moved from its traditional home on The Mall to Hatfield House to accommodate the COVID-19 regulations.
The change though still brought a decent-sized field with Blake Vivian finishing in 37 minutes 16 seconds, sixth in his age category, while Rachel Aldridge clocked in at 56:19.
Steve Buckle won the Fix Addiction 10k race at Dorney Lake, finishing in a very impressive personal best time of 33:13.
Christian Kurek and Andrew McKillop meanwhile completed the Wendover Woods 100, successfully running 10 laps of the 10-mile course including around 20,000 feet of ascent.
McKillop finished fifth in just under 26 hours while Kurek was sixth not far behind in what was an impressive achievement for both runners.
