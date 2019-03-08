St Albans Striders keep the pressure up at the top of the Midweek Road Race League

St Albans Striders' Anna Buckingham at the finish of the Ridgeway Relay Race at Ivinghoe. Archant

St Albans Striders faced strong competition for round two of the Midweek Road Race League fixture in Royston.

They were edged into third overall in the men's event behind North Herts and Orion and stand second overall with two rounds still to go.

They are third in the veteran athlete's category.

Paul Adams was the first male Strider to finish, third overall in 33 minutes 32 seconds, and Jenny Maddocks led home the club's ladies in 41:01, eighth in the women's race.

And a number of posted 10K PBs including Steve Buckle, Richard Evans, Andrew Page, Jay A'Court and Kate Burn.

The Ridgeway Relay Race near Ivinghoe saw the club place seventh overall out of 40 teams, impressive for the club's first appearance at the event.

Jim King was third meanwhile at the Puffaten 10K in Kings Langley in 37:47 while Deirdre Heydecker was first in her age category.

Ali Hills finished in 52:29.

And James McMurray ran a new 1500m PB on the track at Watford, clocking 3:40:52.