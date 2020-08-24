Athletics returns with a bang as St Albans 10k brings good results for hosts

Actual real-life athletics returned to St Albans and the youngsters St Albans Athletics Club responded in excellent fashion.

The St Albans 10k started and finished in Highfield Park with the Alban Way forming much of the route.

In total there around 300 participants with runners adhering to careful plans that enabled social distancing.

Runners gathered in large starting pens before setting off in small waves of 10 people at a time.

In a fast field, there were standout performances from Will Bowran and Hannah Rayden.

Bowran was fifth with a personal best of 33 minutes 13 seconds while Rayden was eighth and the first female.

There were also 22 from host club St Albans Striders and the run saw PBs from Matthew Cooper (35:28), Tony Brady-Locke (35:56), Jordan Lister (36:20) and Adam Webster (37:26).

Kate Dixon was the first female Strider and seventh women overall in 44:35.