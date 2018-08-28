St Albans Striders hold their own at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship
PUBLISHED: 13:13 29 January 2019
Archant
The Southern Senior Cross Country Championships saw St Albans Striders head to Hampstead Heath with the club holding their own in the high-class field.
The men were 32nd in the team competition while the women managed 50th over the challenging Parliament Hill course.
The fastest individual Striders were Jonathan Scott, who completed the 8.5 mile course in 54 minutes 42 seconds, and Wendy Walsh who came home in 35:51 in the 4.6 mile women’s race.
Elsewhere Jack Brooks ran marathon number 477, this time in Georgia, USA, coming third in the 65-69 age group.
Ruth Martin ran even further, completing the 47-mile Peddars Way Ultra Marathon in Norfolk in nine hours 16 minutes, placing her as 10th woman overall and third in her age group.
Several Striders also took part in the Ashridge Sprint Duathlon with Stephen Hosty the first from the club to finish the run-bike-run event.