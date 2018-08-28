St Albans Striders hold their own at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship

St Albans Striders women's team at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: NICKY LAITNER Archant

The Southern Senior Cross Country Championships saw St Albans Striders head to Hampstead Heath with the club holding their own in the high-class field.

St Albans Striders watch on at the start of the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: NICKY LAITNER St Albans Striders watch on at the start of the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: NICKY LAITNER

The men were 32nd in the team competition while the women managed 50th over the challenging Parliament Hill course.

St Albans Striders' Jonathan Scott at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: TONY BARR St Albans Striders' Jonathan Scott at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: TONY BARR

The fastest individual Striders were Jonathan Scott, who completed the 8.5 mile course in 54 minutes 42 seconds, and Wendy Walsh who came home in 35:51 in the 4.6 mile women’s race.

St Albans Striders' Wendy Walsh at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: TONY BARR St Albans Striders' Wendy Walsh at the Southern Senior Cross Country Championship. Picture: TONY BARR

Elsewhere Jack Brooks ran marathon number 477, this time in Georgia, USA, coming third in the 65-69 age group.

St Albans Striders' Ruth Martin with her medal from the Peddars Way Ultra Marathon. Picture: DAVID MARTIN St Albans Striders' Ruth Martin with her medal from the Peddars Way Ultra Marathon. Picture: DAVID MARTIN

Ruth Martin ran even further, completing the 47-mile Peddars Way Ultra Marathon in Norfolk in nine hours 16 minutes, placing her as 10th woman overall and third in her age group.

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks completed his 477th marathon in Georgia, USA. St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks completed his 477th marathon in Georgia, USA.

Several Striders also took part in the Ashridge Sprint Duathlon with Stephen Hosty the first from the club to finish the run-bike-run event.