Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Striders hold their own at South of England Relay Championships

PUBLISHED: 13:57 28 March 2019

St Albans Striders had two squads at the South of England Relay Championship.

St Albans Striders had two squads at the South of England Relay Championship.

Archant

St Albans Striders more than held their own at the South of England Road Relay Championships.

St Albans Striders had two squads at the South of England Relay Championship.St Albans Striders had two squads at the South of England Relay Championship.

The 18-strong squad, comprised of 12 men and six women, battled an incredibly tough field over a number of stages measuring between five and 7.6km.

James McMurray and Jenny Maddocks were Striders’ fastest participants over the longer stage while George Withers and Lucy Waterlow were the top dogs over the shorter stage.

Overall, the men finished 33rd and the women 23rd.

A decent turnout at the Oakley 20 saw 15 Striders take part, with Simon Fraser their best finisher in 15th.

Nicky Laitner was the second FV50, crossing the line with a personal best, and both Alex Johnston and Mike Dando went quicker than before.

There was also a PB for Lizzie Poole at the Ashby 20.

Elsewhere, Ben Thomas, Paul Dixon and Ali Hills all completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon while Greg Taylor’s first 10K saw he come a superb seventh at Hyde Park Spring 10k.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Striders hold their own at South of England Relay Championships

St Albans Striders had two squads at the South of England Relay Championship.

Tangerine dreams continue as Saints’ ladies close in on national league second tier

St Albans Hockey Club's ladies have confirmed their place in the second tier of England hockey's national leagues. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Girls school swimathon raises money for young homeless people

St Albans Girls School swimathon team.

Colney Heath throw spanner in the works to derail Biggleswade’s title charge

Blunden bursts down the line in the match between Colney Heath v Edgware Town. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Centurions offering international caps for any interested players on big day of rugby league in London

St Albans Centurions masters are on the lookout for players ahead of a huge day of rugby league in London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists