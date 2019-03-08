St Albans Striders hold their own at South of England Relay Championships

St Albans Striders more than held their own at the South of England Road Relay Championships.

The 18-strong squad, comprised of 12 men and six women, battled an incredibly tough field over a number of stages measuring between five and 7.6km.

James McMurray and Jenny Maddocks were Striders’ fastest participants over the longer stage while George Withers and Lucy Waterlow were the top dogs over the shorter stage.

Overall, the men finished 33rd and the women 23rd.

A decent turnout at the Oakley 20 saw 15 Striders take part, with Simon Fraser their best finisher in 15th.

Nicky Laitner was the second FV50, crossing the line with a personal best, and both Alex Johnston and Mike Dando went quicker than before.

There was also a PB for Lizzie Poole at the Ashby 20.

Elsewhere, Ben Thomas, Paul Dixon and Ali Hills all completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon while Greg Taylor’s first 10K saw he come a superb seventh at Hyde Park Spring 10k.