Advanced search

Sunnier climes for St Albans Striders as they tackle Valencia Marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:49 06 December 2019

Mike Martin, Gareth Parker, Seb Rowe and Steve Buckle of St Albans Striders at the Valencia Marathon.

Mike Martin, Gareth Parker, Seb Rowe and Steve Buckle of St Albans Striders at the Valencia Marathon.

Archant

It may have been cold back in Blighty but eight St Albans Striders wouldn't have known as they enjoyed themselves in the sunshine of Spain.

Ruth Kent, Richard Evans and James Harrison of St Albans Striders at the Valencia Marathon.Ruth Kent, Richard Evans and James Harrison of St Albans Striders at the Valencia Marathon.

Steve Buckle led the octet home at the Valencia Marathon with personal bests coming for Gareth Parker, Sebastian Rowe and Mike Martin, all under three hours, and Ruth Kent.

Part of the Striders support band in Valencia, Wendy Walsh was the first female finisher in the previous day's international 5km breakfast run.

Closer to home, 40 Striders competed in the second meeting of the Herts Sunday Cross Country League at Trent Park.

Jonathan Scott, Oliver Knight, Steve Cockrell, Stephen Hosty, Nigel Aston, Derek Fowler, John Reilly and Luke Firmin all scored points for the men while Kathryn Penfold, Helen Cartlidge, Deirdre Heydecker, Kate Tettmar and Rose McGinness did so too for the women.

Scott was Striders' first finisher in ninth overall.

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Sunnier climes for St Albans Striders as they tackle Valencia Marathon

Mike Martin, Gareth Parker, Seb Rowe and Steve Buckle of St Albans Striders at the Valencia Marathon.

St Albans mum with leukaemia receives top award for raising awareness of blood cancer

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards with Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund and comedian Nish Kumar. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire market town of Bishop’s Stortford

Bridge Street, Bishop's Stortford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Still time to sign up for St Albans Sleepout tomorrow in aid of homeless charity

The St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in 2018. Picture: Oaklands College

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists