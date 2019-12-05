Sunnier climes for St Albans Striders as they tackle Valencia Marathon

It may have been cold back in Blighty but eight St Albans Striders wouldn't have known as they enjoyed themselves in the sunshine of Spain.

Steve Buckle led the octet home at the Valencia Marathon with personal bests coming for Gareth Parker, Sebastian Rowe and Mike Martin, all under three hours, and Ruth Kent.

Part of the Striders support band in Valencia, Wendy Walsh was the first female finisher in the previous day's international 5km breakfast run.

Closer to home, 40 Striders competed in the second meeting of the Herts Sunday Cross Country League at Trent Park.

Jonathan Scott, Oliver Knight, Steve Cockrell, Stephen Hosty, Nigel Aston, Derek Fowler, John Reilly and Luke Firmin all scored points for the men while Kathryn Penfold, Helen Cartlidge, Deirdre Heydecker, Kate Tettmar and Rose McGinness did so too for the women.

Scott was Striders' first finisher in ninth overall.