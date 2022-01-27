News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Return of the Fred Hughes delights runners and organisers St Albans Striders alike

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM January 27, 2022
St Albans Striders' Fred Hughes 10 race attracted more than 800 runners.

St Albans Striders' Fred Hughes 10 race attracted more than 800 runners. - Credit: NICKY LAITNER

The return of the Fred Hughes 10 proved it is as popular an event as ever with more than 800 athletes taking part.

The St Albans Striders' event, first ran in 1986, took runners over a tough undulating course between King Harry Lane and Bedmond.

And the host club did superbly well in the team competitions, winning the male event and finishing second in the women's behind Dacorum AC.

Adam Yorwerth of St Albans Striders at the Fred Hughes 10.

Adam Yorwerth of St Albans Striders at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: NICKY LAITNER

Adam Yorwerth was the first Strider home in 10th, clocking 56:37, while Hannah Burkhardt was the first female Strider in a time of 1:06:49, the 12th lady across the line.

Hannah Burkhardt of St Albans Striders at the Fred Hughes 10.

Hannah Burkhardt of St Albans Striders at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: NICKY LAITNER

The event also formed the county championship for veterans over the distance with Andrew McKillop winning the M50 group in a club record time of 1:00:42 while John Cooper was first in the M60 category.

Andrew McKillop of St Albans Striders at the Fred Hughes 10.

Andrew McKillop of St Albans Striders at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: NICKY LAITNER

Harpenden Arrows were third in the women's race.

Scott Cousins was the overall male winner in a new course record time of 50 minutes 12 seconds with 2020 winner Alex Bampton in second and Mark Innocenti third.

Alice Belcher prevailed in a sprint finish to be first female in 59:21, beating Kate Rennie and Sophie Delderfield.

